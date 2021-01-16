Court tosses conviction of one defendant in murder of Montgomery Co. teens

A Maryland appeals court has overturned the convictions of one of four men found guilty in the killings of two Maryland high school students on the eve of their graduation.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has overturned the convictions of one of four men found guilty in the killings of two Maryland high school students on the eve of their graduation.

The court ruled Thursday that a judge erred in preventing attorneys for Rony Galicia from eliciting evidence to show that statements that codefendant Edgar Garcia-Gaona made to his girlfriend after the killings implicated other suspects but not Galicia.

Eighteen-year-old Artem Ziberov and 17-year-old Shadi Najjar were shot to death in June 2017 after setting up a meeting to sell an extra ticket to their graduation ceremony for Northwest High School.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.