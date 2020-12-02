Suspect wanted in attempted food truck robbery in Silver Spring

The suspect approached an employee of the Silver Hot Dog food truck at 1112 Wayne Ave. in Silver Spring, Maryland, in October.

Police have released a video of a man they said tried to rob a food truck in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The attempted robbery happened Oct. 12 just before 5:45 p.m. in downtown Silver Spring.

The man approached an employee of the Silver Hot Dog food truck at 1112 Wayne Ave. He threatened the employee with a weapon and asked for cash from the food truck, according to Montgomery County police.

The suspect did not get any property or cash, and he fled on foot toward the Silver Spring Metro station.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Montgomery County police at (240) 773-5100. Below is a video of the suspect.

Below is the area where it happened.