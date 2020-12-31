CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Person on Metro tracks disrupts Red Line service in Rockville

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

December 31, 2020, 11:28 AM

An “unauthorized person” on the Metrorail tracks outside Rockville, Maryland, caused the agency to suspend train service between Shady Grove and Grosvenor on Thursday morning.

The service suspension was first reported around 10:40 a.m.

Metro said shuttle buses are available.

No other information was immediately available.

