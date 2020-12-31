Person on Metro tracks disrupts Red Line service in Rockville

An "unauthorized person" on the Metrorail tracks outside Rockville, Maryland, caused the agency to suspend train service between Shady Grove and Grosvenor on Thursday morning.

Listen now to WTOP News

An “unauthorized person” on the Metrorail tracks outside Rockville, Maryland, caused the agency to suspend train service between Shady Grove and Grosvenor on Thursday morning.

The service suspension was first reported around 10:40 a.m.

UPDATED: Red Line Delay: Train service suspended btwn Shady Grove & Grosvenor due to an unauthorized person on the track outside Rockville. Shuttle buses available. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 31, 2020

Metro said shuttle buses are available.

No other information was immediately available.