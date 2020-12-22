HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wheaton

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

December 22, 2020, 7:36 AM

A man has been seriously hurt after a being struck by a vehicle in Wheaton, Maryland.

Montgomery County Police say the crash happened just before 4 a.m. as the vehicle was traveling on Georgia Avenue near University Boulevard.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on the cause.

The investigation has closed:

  • Southbound Georgia Avenue at University Boulevard West
  • Eastbound University Boulevard at Grandview Avenue

