Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wheaton

A man has been seriously hurt after a being struck by a vehicle in Wheaton, Maryland.
Montgomery County Police say the crash happened just before 4 a.m. as the vehicle was traveling on Georgia Avenue near University Boulevard.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word yet on the cause.
The investigation has closed:
- Southbound Georgia Avenue at University Boulevard West
- Eastbound University Boulevard at Grandview Avenue
Pedestrian struck in #Wheaton: Georgia Ave southbound CLOSED near University Blvd West (and surrounded by multiple closures, directing #mdtraffic around investigation), avoid area @First4Traffic @nbcwashington #BreakingNews #Chopper4 @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/3wb31adkIB
— Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) December 22, 2020