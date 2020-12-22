Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wheaton

One person has been seriously hurt after a being struck by a vehicle in Wheaton, Maryland.

Montgomery County Police say the crash happened just before 4 a.m. as the vehicle was traveling on Georgia Avenue near University Boulevard.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on the cause.

The investigation has closed