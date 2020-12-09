CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. tightens restrictions | Md. National Guard to help distribute vaccine | Update on relief bill | Latest test results
Montgomery Co. driving instructor charged for inappropriately touching 2 female students

Zeke Hartner

December 9, 2020, 5:45 PM

A Silver Spring, Maryland, driving instructor has been charged with assault for “the inappropriate and unwanted touching” of two female students, and one of those students was a minor, according to police.

Montgomery County police said they arrested and charged Leon Anthony Johnson Jr., 55, with two counts of second-degree assault after two victims came forward and reported incidents that happened while Johnson was working as an instructor for Greg’s Driving School.

On Aug. 31, a 16-year-old girl reported that Johnson had inappropriately touched her and “attempted to engage her in inappropriate sexual conversation on two occasions…,” police said.

Police also said they spoke to a 23-year-old woman who told them about the second incident. She told police that Johnson had touched her inappropriately during a driving lesson on Sept. 11.

Johnson was arrested and charged, and then released on bond.

Detectives are asking any similar victims to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.

