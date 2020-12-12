CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » DC-area artist responds after…

DC-area artist responds after her public display was destroyed in Takoma Park

Valerie Bonk

December 12, 2020, 8:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A local artist is responding after a woman was caught scraping her public display off of a picnic table in Takoma Park, Maryland.

A friend of 28-year-old D.C. artist Tenbeete Solomon, who goes by Trap Bob, was walking by her art display on a picnic table commissioned by the city of Takoma Park when he noticed a woman using a blade to scrape off the painting of a Black woman with the word “Justice” in her hair.

“It was painful. Art is my life. My pieces are like children to me,” Solomon said. “Beyond me being an artist and me being hurt by my art being damaged, it is such a bigger issue.”

Main Street Takoma posted the video on social media of the incident at the Takoma Gazebo, and Montgomery County Park Police were able to identify and talk to the woman.

“They paid her to do this. Takoma, government … they paid her to do this,” a man can be heard saying in the video.

The woman seen scraping the paint replies with, “I don’t think so.”

They say she lives in the area and that charges are being considered.

Police told WTOP that there is an initial indication that the woman thought it was an “unauthorized art display” and that they are talking to the woman again soon.

Solomon said Takoma Park already offered to pay her to repaint the pieces and that local businesses have also stepped up to say they’d commission her to do similar work.

“I’m ready to paint the whole city. I think that we definitely have to send the message that this was not acceptable,” Soloman said. “The fact that those murals were there was to prove the point that racism is still such a huge issue in all of our communities.”

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up