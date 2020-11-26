Suspect sought following rape in Wheaton

Montgomery County police officers said they responded to the report of a sexual assault that had just happened in the area of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive in Wheaton early Monday morning in the midnight hour.

Police are looking for the suspect in a rape that they said happened in Wheaton, Maryland, late Sunday night.

Montgomery County police officers said they responded early Monday morning, in the midnight hour, to the report of a sexual assault that had just happened in the area of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive in Wheaton.

Police said the female victim walked to the Safeway grocery store located at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive to use the public bathroom. When she departed the bathroom, the suspect grabbed her hand and forced her to leave the store with him.

The suspect then pulled the victim to an “unknown area” and raped her, according to a police news release.

Detectives with the Special Victim Investigations Division have begun an investigation and are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with short curly black hair. He’s approximately 5’8″ tall and 150 to 160 pounds, with tattoos on both arms and one of the tattoos is lettering on his forearm.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and a green jacket.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-8477.