Pedestrian struck and killed on Rockville Pike

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

November 20, 2020, 7:53 AM

All traffic remains stopped on northbound Md. 355/Rockville Pike after the Capital Beltway in Bethesda as police investigate a pedestrian fatality.

Montgomery County police collision reconstruction detectives are on the seen at Rockville Pike and Grosvenor Lane.

Police tweeted they received the call about the vehicle striking the pedestrian at 5:09 a.m.

No further details have been released.

