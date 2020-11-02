ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Pedestrian dead after being struck in Montgomery Co.

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

November 2, 2020, 7:58 AM

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Police said the incident happened around 6 a.m. at Shady Grove Road and Briardale Road in Redland.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver stayed until authorities arrived.

As a result of the incident, police closed westbound Shady Grove Road near Briardale Road. All traffic is being diverted to Epsilon Road.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

