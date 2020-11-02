Pedestrian dead after being struck in Montgomery Co.

One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Montgomery County.

Police said the incident happened around 6 a.m. at Shady Grove Road and Briardale Road in Redland.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver stayed until authorities arrived.

As a result of the incident, police closed westbound Shady Grove Road near Briardale Road. All traffic is being diverted to Epsilon Road.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.