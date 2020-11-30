CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Md. state trooper, driver sent to hospital after rear-end crash

Luke Garrett | @luke_e_garrett

November 30, 2020, 5:34 PM

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews attempt to clear the scene of a crash after a driver rear-ended a Maryland state trooper’s vehicle on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

Two people, including a Maryland state trooper, were injured Monday in a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on an Interstate 270 exit ramp, heading towards I-370 in Gaithersburg.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue’s Pete Piringer tweeted that the state trooper was parked on the ramp’s shoulder when a driver rear-ended the trooper’s SUV.

Traffic was diverted onto the Sam Eig Highway as rescue crews extracted one person out of their vehicle.

Piringer said the state trooper and driver of the car were both sent to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The accident was one of 12 ramp crashes within an hour as drivers dealt with slippery conditions, WTOP Traffic’s Dave Dildine reported.

Below is a map of the area of the crash.

