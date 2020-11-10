CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
1 dead, driver rescued in Montgomery Co. after crash sends truck off road

Zeke Hartner

November 10, 2020, 8:23 PM

One man is dead and another was injured after a box truck tumbled off an embankment on Shady Grove Road in Derwood, Maryland, early Tuesday morning, leading to road closures in the area as fire crews rescued the truck’s driver.

Montgomery County fire officials first tweeted about the crash that happened on Shady Grove Road between Epsilon Drive and Briardale Road, near Md. Route 200, just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

They said a car and a box truck had been involved in a crash, which sent the truck over the embankment. The truck landed on its side, trapping the driver inside.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Because of the slope of the embankment, rescue workers used a system of ropes with a medical basket attached to get the driver of the truck back to the roadway after being freed from the truck.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said the driver of the box truck suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shady Grove Road was closed both ways between Crabbs Branch Way and Shady Grove Metro Access Road but reopened Tuesday afternoon.

