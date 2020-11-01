THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 1 dead in Silver…

1 dead in Silver Spring house fire

Valerie Bonk

November 21, 2020, 7:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Firefighters found one person dead while responding to a house fire in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Friday night.

The flames began just before 9:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Lorain Avenue in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

While responding, Piringer said firefighters located a body they believe to be the lone resident among debris on the second floor.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Piringer said it was likely caused by conditions involving hoarding in the home, which had a lot of combustibles and furniture.

A map of the location of the fire is below:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA employees owed reinstatement, back pay over accountability act implementation, FLRA agrees

GSA ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Ex-Homeland Security official Mayorkas returns under Biden

Pentagon preparing first comprehensive strategy for Joint All-Domain Command and Control

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up