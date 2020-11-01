1 dead in Silver Spring house fire

Firefighters found one person dead while responding to a house fire in Montgomery County on Friday night.

Firefighters found one person dead while responding to a house fire in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Friday night.

The flames began just before 9:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Lorain Avenue in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

While responding, Piringer said firefighters located a body they believe to be the lone resident among debris on the second floor.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Piringer said it was likely caused by conditions involving hoarding in the home, which had a lot of combustibles and furniture.

