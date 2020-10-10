CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
Montgomery County, MD News

Bicyclist left with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after car accident in Montgomery Co.

Dan Friedell

October 10, 2020, 9:56 PM

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car just before 10 p.m. Friday in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Jose Lopez Hernandez, 36, was riding on Snouffer School Road near Sweet Autumn Drive in Gaithersburg when he was hit by a 2000 Toyota Celica, driven by Trevon Thacker of Gaithersburg.

Thacker was driving westbound when he collided with Hernandez. Montgomery County Police said in a news release that Hernandez was not wearing a helmet and did not have reflective clothing or reflectors on his bicycle.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital. Thacker was not hurt in the accident.

Police are asking for anyone who saw the incident to call the police collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.

The map below shows the approximate location of the crash:

