Large tree limb falls on Chevy Chase home, displaces family

A Chevy Chase, Maryland family will be sleeping elsewhere on Saturday night after a large tree limb fell on top of their home.

The house, located on Leland Street near the intersection with Woodbine Street and a few blocks east of Connecticut Avenue, was the scene of a significant tree removal effort on Saturday afternoon.

The limb fell from a large tree in the front yard and crashed through the roof before noon, leaving a wide gash.

Leland St, large branch crashed into an occupied house, crews utilizing large crane to remove some of the tree from the roof of the house, lots of work still to do pic.twitter.com/lPLuccmD43 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 24, 2020

Workers arrived in the afternoon with a large crane and a truck to attempt lifting the tree out of the house.

Pete Piringer, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer, said in a series of tweets that the family was inside during the incident.

However, no one was hurt when the limb fell through the roof.

