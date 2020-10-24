ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Large tree limb falls on Chevy Chase home, displaces family

Dan Friedell

October 24, 2020, 9:03 PM

A large tree limb fell onto a home in Chevy Chase, Maryland on Saturday.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
A view of the home from the backyard.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
A view of the tree limb from the side of the home.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
A crane truck was called to winch the limb out of the roof.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
A close view of the limb in the back of the house.

(1/5)

A Chevy Chase, Maryland family will be sleeping elsewhere on Saturday night after a large tree limb fell on top of their home.

The house, located on Leland Street near the intersection with Woodbine Street and a few blocks east of Connecticut Avenue, was the scene of a significant tree removal effort on Saturday afternoon.

The limb fell from a large tree in the front yard and crashed through the roof before noon, leaving a wide gash.

Workers arrived in the afternoon with a large crane and a truck to attempt lifting the tree out of the house.

Pete Piringer, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer, said in a series of tweets that the family was inside during the incident.

However, no one was hurt when the limb fell through the roof.

Below is a map where the incident took place.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

