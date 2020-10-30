ELECTION NEWS: Senate election FAQs | DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Driving the vote in Montgomery County with free transportation

Matt Small

October 30, 2020, 6:29 AM

Maryland voters in Montgomery County who use ballot drop boxes or vote in person ahead of Nov. 3 or on Election Day have free transportation options available to them.

As long as drivers display their “I Voted” stickers to garage attendants, two hours of free parking is available to voters now through Election Day on Nov. 3 who park at the Town Square/Garage at 801 Ellsworth Dr., directly across the Silver Spring Civic Building, and for voters who park at the public parking garage adjacent to the County Council Office Building at 101 Monroe St. in Rockville.

Voting hours are both locations are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation said.

Capital Bikeshare will provide unlimited free bikeshare rides on classic bikes for any trip under 30 minutes all day on Nov. 3.

Montgomery County’s transportation department also said e-scooter companies Lyft, Lime and Bird are offering free or discounted rides on Election Day to support voting activity across the county.

And all bus services operated by the county’s department of transportation will continue providing free rides throughout Montgomery County in response to the coronavirus health crisis, said the agency.

