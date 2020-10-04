CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New cases rising in all but 3 states | Syndrome observed in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Crash, fuel spill stops…

Crash, fuel spill stops traffic on I-270 Spur before Outer Loop

Matt Small

October 4, 2020, 11:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Fuel is seen on the roadway following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the southbound Interstate 270 Spur to the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service/Pete Piringer)

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service/Pete Piringer
This tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on the southbound Interstate 270 Spur to the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service/Pete Piringer)

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service/Pete Piringer
A look at the southbound Interstate 270 Spur to the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service/Pete Piringer)

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service/Pete Piringer
(1/3)

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and fuel spill on the southbound Interstate 270 Spur to the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, is causing trouble for drivers as an extended closure is underway.

The WTOP Traffic Center first reported the crash in Bethesda at 9:28 a.m. on Sunday.

A firefighter on the scene told WTOP there us an active diesel spill near the Bradley Boulevard overpass.

By 11 a.m. a heavy-duty wrecker tow truck had joined firefighters and hazmat crews on the closed roadway.

The southbound I-270 Spur is closed at Democracy Boulevard. The Beltway’s Outer Loop (I-495) remains open between Old Georgetown Road and River Road, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, Piringer said.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Mary de Pompa contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up