Crash, fuel spill stops traffic on I-270 Spur before Outer Loop

A collision involving a tractor trailer on the southbound Interstate 270 Spur to the Beltway's Outer Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, toward Northern Virginia is causing frustration for motorists Sunday morning.

Fuel is seen on the roadway following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the southbound Interstate 270 Spur to the Capital Beltway's Outer Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. This tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on the southbound Interstate 270 Spur to the Capital Beltway's Outer Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

The WTOP Traffic Center first reported the crash in Bethesda at 9:28 a.m. on Sunday.

A firefighter on the scene told WTOP there us an active diesel spill near the Bradley Boulevard overpass.

By 11 a.m. a heavy-duty wrecker tow truck had joined firefighters and hazmat crews on the closed roadway.

The southbound I-270 Spur is closed at Democracy Boulevard. The Beltway’s Outer Loop (I-495) remains open between Old Georgetown Road and River Road, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, Piringer said.

I-270 Spur at OL I-495, collision involving tractor trailer and fuel spill, I-270 Spur btwn Democracy Blvd towards OL I-495 & N Va CLOSED/BLOCKED, @mcfrs HazMat assisting, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated several injuries w/ 2 refusals & no transport, @MDSHA @mdsp on scene pic.twitter.com/tG6YQ8Z9h9 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 4, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Mary de Pompa contributed to this report.