CORONAVIRUS NEWS: As cases surges, only 2 states are trending in the right direction | Merkel warns of hard days as Europe sees new restrictions | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 7 injured in Outer…

7 injured in Outer Loop crash near Chevy Chase

Scott Gelman

October 18, 2020, 9:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seven people are injured and a section of the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway is closed after a crash Sunday night near Chevy Chase, Maryland, officials said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said all lanes between Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue are currently blocked.

One person involved in the crash was characterized as a “trauma” patient, Piringer said, and six others have non-life threatening injuries.

Details of the crash are unclear.

Stay with WTOP for updates to this developing story.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up