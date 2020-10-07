7 injured in Outer Loop crash near Chevy Chase

Seven people are injured and a section of the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway is closed after a crash Sunday night near Chevy Chase, Maryland, officials said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said all lanes between Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue are currently blocked.

One person involved in the crash was characterized as a “trauma” patient, Piringer said, and six others have non-life threatening injuries.

Details of the crash are unclear.

