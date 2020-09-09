Tractor-trailer overturns at Capital Beltway’s notorious ‘big curve’

A tractor-trailer overturned at the notorious "big curve" on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland.

A tractor-trailer overturned at the notorious “Big Curve” on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Traffic snarled Wednesday night with some lanes blocked, as a result of the crash that happened on the sky ramp over Interstate 270 Spur between Old Georgetown Road and River Road.

Lanes are also blocked between Democracy Boulevard and River Road.

The single-vehicle tractor-trailer jackknifed, crashing through the barrier. Parts of the vehicle can be seen hanging off the sky ramp. The vehicle was carrying a cargo of cabinets.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said there was fuel spill.

The section of the Capital Beltway has been a scene of many crashes, especially during rainy weather, such as Wednesday night.

In May, WTOP’s Dave Dildine reported there had been at least a dozen major truck crashes on the “big curve” west of Old Georgetown Road since the beginning of March.

The “big curve” crash was one of several Wednesday night.

Two people died in a crash at Muddy Branch Road and West Deer Park Road about 6:30 p.m.

Property damage resulted from a multi-car crash between University Boulevard and Colesville Road, and elsewhere, a car hit a tree and caught fire at Bradley Boulevard near River Road.