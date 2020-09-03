CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC tourism takes deep hit | Montgomery Co. to delay Phase Three | Groups most affected by pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Suspects targeted couple in Montgomery Co. robbery

Matt Small

September 3, 2020, 7:05 AM

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects following the robbery of a couple in Fairland, Maryland, last Friday, and they’ve released video of what happened.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the robbery of the 70-year-old man and 65-year-old woman on Alpenhorn Way happened around 5:54 a.m. Aug. 28.

The suspects threw the man and woman to the ground, but neither was injured in the robbery, according to police.

Police detectives said they believe the suspects targeted the pair.

Police said the two victims came out of their house and were immediately confronted and assaulted by the suspects, who stole property from them.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspects or this robbery to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 866-411-8477. Tips may also be submitted online.

