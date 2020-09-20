Police: Hyattsville pedestrian dies in Silver Spring hit-and-run collision

A pedestrian was killed during a hit-and-run vehicle collision in the in the 8700 block of Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County police said Wilmar Gomez Gonzalez, 24, of Hyattsville was pronounced dead at the scene.

County officers, Takoma Park Police officers, and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded at approximately 12:49 a.m. to a personal injury collision.

Investigators said they believe a light-colored sedan struck Gonzalez, then left the area, according to a news release.

Detectives are asking any witnesses to the collision or people with additional information to contact the Montgomery County police collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.