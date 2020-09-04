Crash closed SB I-270 for several hours

A crash involving a minivan shut down southbound Interstate 270 in Clarksburg for just over 3 1/2 hours early Friday.
Because of the crash, traffic was diverted to Md. 109 in Hyattstown.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that someone was ejected from the minivan.
A total of four people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after the 2:50 a.m. crash, he said.
The highway reopened around 6:32 a.m.
Maryland State Police are investigating what happened.
