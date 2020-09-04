Crash closed SB I-270 for several hours

A crash involving a minivan shut down southbound Interstate 270 in Clarksburg for just over 3 1/2 hours early Friday.

Several people, including children, were transported to the hospital. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & Rescue/Pete Piringer Maryland State Police are investigating the crash. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & Rescue/Pete Piringer A crash involving this vehicle shut down southbound Interstate 270 early Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & Rescue/Pete Piringer

Because of the crash, traffic was diverted to Md. 109 in Hyattstown.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that someone was ejected from the minivan.

A total of four people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after the 2:50 a.m. crash, he said.

The highway reopened around 6:32 a.m.

Maryland State Police are investigating what happened.