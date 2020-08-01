CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC says infection rates in children 'steadily increasing' | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
1 dead following fiery crash in Gaithersburg

Matt Small

August 15, 2020, 9:36 AM

Scene of deadly car crash
Wreckage from the scene of a deadly car crash in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service/Pete Piringer)

One person is dead and two others are injured following an early morning single-vehicle car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The collision happened on Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard near Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg at about 4:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Montgomery County police.

The car was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted.

One person died at the scene. Two other people were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Piringer. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area:

