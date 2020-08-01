1 dead following fiery crash in Gaithersburg

One person is dead and two other people are injured following an early morning car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to authorities.

The collision happened on Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard near Midcounty Highway in Gaithersburg at about 4:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Montgomery County police.

While you slept overnite (~445a) FATAL collision/vehicle fire, Saybrooke Oaks Blvd near Midcounty Hwy, single vehicle, @mcfrs arrived vehicle ‘well-involved’, fire extinguished, 3 occupants, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 2 adults, incl 1 Pri2 trauma, both NLT & 1 patient DOA (trapped) https://t.co/26WkpM3wux pic.twitter.com/oqmtZxwbTX — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 15, 2020

The car was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted.

One person died at the scene. Two other people were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Piringer. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

