Police: Md. man charged with first-degree murder in deadly stabbing

A Germantown, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly stabbing last week, Montgomery County police said Wednesday.

Police said they charged 26-year-old Justin Andrew Wilson with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of 63-year-old Edigio Ienzi, also of Germantown.

Just before noon on July 23, emergency responders got a call about a stabbing that had just happened at a home on Duhart Court, where they found Ienzi suffering from stab wounds. Ienzi was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The chief medical examiner’s office in Baltimore ruled Ienzi’s death a homicide.

Police said their detectives interviewed a family member of Ienzi’s who said she was asleep inside the home at the time of the stabbing. She told police she heard a loud noise and Ienzi’s yelling. When she went to see what was going on, she saw Ienzi fighting with a man she didn’t recognize, who was holding a knife.

That family member called 911 and described the attacker to police.

A neighbor’s home surveillance system captured video of a suspect running away from the area.

Another of Ienzi’s family members told the detectives that he recognized the man in the video and provided police with Wilson’s name.

The family member told police that Wilson had been to the house three or four weeks before the stabbing, and that a number of silver coins had gone missing when Wilson had been over.

According to police, Wilson’s physical appearance matched that of the person caught on the surveillance video.

Wilson was arrested Tuesday in Virginia and is being held in Stafford County pending extradition to Montgomery County.