Inner Loop in Montgomery Co. closed for 5 hours overnight

A crash involving two tractor-trailers that jackknifed closed the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway for five hours early Friday.

The collision between Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue occurred on wet roadways around 12:40 a.m., according to WTOP Traffic.

The flatbed of one of the tractor-trailers was hauling pieces of steel that spilled onto the highway, leaving metal debris in the road.

Heavy equipment was brought in to put the metal back on the flatbed. A dumpster was brought in for the rest of the debris.

Both tractor-trailers spilled fuel on the Beltway.

Traffic overnight was diverted onto Connecticut Avenue.

All lanes reopened at 5:38 a.m., according to WTOP traffic.