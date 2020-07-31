CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. concerned about large gatherings | DCPS to have all-virtual start | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Inner Loop in Montgomery Co. closed for 5 hours overnight

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

July 31, 2020, 5:58 AM

Inner Loop traffic camera photo
Here’s what the delay on the Inner Loop of the Beltway looked like just before the highway reopened on July 31, 2020. (Courtesy Md. State Highway)

A crash involving two tractor-trailers that jackknifed closed the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway for five hours early Friday.

The collision between Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue occurred on wet roadways around 12:40 a.m., according to WTOP Traffic.

The flatbed of one of the tractor-trailers was hauling pieces of steel that spilled onto the highway, leaving metal debris in the road.

Heavy equipment was brought in to put the metal back on the flatbed. A dumpster was brought in for the rest of the debris.

Both tractor-trailers spilled fuel on the Beltway.

Traffic overnight was diverted onto Connecticut Avenue.

All lanes reopened at 5:38 a.m., according to WTOP traffic.

