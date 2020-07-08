8 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Outer Loop

Eight people were injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway early Wednesday.

The incident occurred just past Connecticut Avenue, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

The crash involved a jackknifed tractor trailer and a bus, he said.

Two of the eight people injured were taken to local trauma centers.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue public information officer Pete Piringer said one county vehicle on the scene was hit by a passing vehicle. The officer was out of the car when it was hit. Piringer reminded drivers to be sure to stay clear of emergency vehicles when you encounter them on the road.

It was one of five crashes on the Outer Loop between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, WTOP’s Rich Hunter reported.

Update – OL I495 Beltway, Jack-knifed tractor trailer & passenger vehicle, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 8 total patients, incl 2 Pri2 traumas utilizing five (5) transport units, three (3) engines, one (1) truck, one (1) heavy squad, EMS703 on scene, some lanes blocked https://t.co/qDnF4pyk4l — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.