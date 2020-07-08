CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
8 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Outer Loop

Laura Spitalniak | @LauraSpitalniak

July 22, 2020, 4:30 AM

Eight people were injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway early Wednesday.

The incident occurred just past Connecticut Avenue, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

The crash involved a jackknifed tractor trailer and a bus, he said.

Two of the eight people injured were taken to local trauma centers.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue public information officer Pete Piringer said one county vehicle on the scene was hit by a passing vehicle. The officer was out of the car when it was hit. Piringer reminded drivers to be sure to stay clear of emergency vehicles when you encounter them on the road.

It was one of five crashes on the Outer Loop between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, WTOP’s Rich Hunter reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

