Montgomery Co. responder helps rescue missing 8-year-old during hike

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Captain John Peppel and his wife Tina, who is a medic, were the perfect couple to be hiking in Seneca Creek State Park on Thursday afternoon.
When they spotted a girl struggling to stay above the water in the lake, they jumped into action. John pulled the girl to shore and Tina provided medical aid.
The autistic 8-year-old had wandered away from her home near the lake a few hours earlier, officials said. A search for her had been underway.
The child was pulled from the lake semi-conscious, but breathing. She was taken to a local hospital and reported to be in good condition.
