Driver seriously injured after pipe crashes through windshield on I-270

Jose Umana

June 29, 2020, 4:59 PM

A driver is in the hospital after a pipe went through a car’s windshield Monday afternoon on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on southbound I-270 between Middlebrook Road and Montgomery Village Avenue.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said that the pipe went through the car’s windshield, seriously injuring the driver. The driver was the only one in the car.

The driver has been taken to the hospital for a “traumatic injury” as officials investigate the accident.

MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that the 8-foot pipe had likely fallen off a truck.

A driver was struck and seriously injured by a pipe while on I-270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday, June 29, 2020. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & Rescue)

After the accident, three lanes were closed off I-270 heading south for Quince Orchard Road.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report. 

