Driver seriously injured after pipe crashes through windshield on I-270

The accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. Monday on southbound I-270 between Middlebrook Road and Montgomery Village Avenue.

A driver is in the hospital after a pipe went through a car’s windshield Monday afternoon on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said that the pipe went through the car’s windshield, seriously injuring the driver. The driver was the only one in the car.

The driver has been taken to the hospital for a “traumatic injury” as officials investigate the accident.

MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that the 8-foot pipe had likely fallen off a truck.

After the accident, three lanes were closed off I-270 heading south for Quince Orchard Road.

