Cyclist who charged teens putting up George Floyd protest flyers arrested

Anthony Brennan III, of Kensington, Maryland, was arrested and charged on Friday with three counts of second-degree assault, according to a news release from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

Brennan, 60, is the man in a widely circulated video allegedly showing him assaulting three young walkers posting flyers protesting the death of George Floyd on the Capital Crescent Trail in Montgomery County on June 1.

The video shows Brennan, a white man wearing an orange helmet, arguing about the flyers and forcibly grabbing one of the papers from one of the walkers before pushing his bicycle toward the man taking the video, causing him to fall to the ground.

The police say they received hundreds of tips about Brennan’s identity and corroborated the information with their own sources.

By Friday, they contacted Brennan through his lawyer and arranged for him to turn himself in.

With consent, Brennan allowed his home to be searched and investigators seized evidence.

He was then arrested and later released on bond.

The Park Police thanked the Montgomery County Police and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, and those residents who offered information, for their help.

See video of the assault from WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington:

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and Dan Friedell contributed to this report.