PHOTOS: Car gets tangled in power lines after Montgomery Co. crash

A car crashed through a fence, went over a wall and got tangled in some power lines along Columbia Pike in the Silver Spring area, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said Friday.
It happened in the 10700 block of Columbia Pike.
Around 2 p.m., Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted pictures and video from the scene, showing a car dangling from some power and communication lines.
Piringer said there were no injuries resulting from the crash, and it did not start a fire.
Some wires were brought down in the incident, and police directed traffic so that crews could begin fixing the damage.
Below is a map of where the crash happened:
