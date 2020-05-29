PHOTOS: Car gets tangled in power lines after Montgomery Co. crash

A car crashed through a fence, went over a wall and got tangled in some power lines along Columbia Pike in the Silver Spring, Maryland, area.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue tweeted this picture of a rollover crash that involved a vehicle caught in power lines on Friday, May 29, 2020. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Around 2 p.m., Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted pictures and video from the scene, showing a car dangling from some power and communication lines. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue It happened in the 10700 block of Columbia Pike. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Piringer said there were no injuries resulting from the crash, and it did not start a fire. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Rt29 Columbia Pike A/F Trader Joe's & Shoppes of Burnt Mills, a car crashed thru a fence & over a wall, nose first & got hung up by power & communication lines, no injuries (driver refused), no fire, power controlled by Pepco , police directing, some lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/UrC1jUfYVd — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 29, 2020

It happened in the 10700 block of Columbia Pike.

Around 2 p.m., Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted pictures and video from the scene, showing a car dangling from some power and communication lines.

Piringer said there were no injuries resulting from the crash, and it did not start a fire.

Some wires were brought down in the incident, and police directed traffic so that crews could begin fixing the damage.

Below is a map of where the crash happened: