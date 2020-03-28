Police investigate man shot in Montgomery Co. parking lot

A man was injured after he was shot in a parking lot in Montgomery County on Friday afternoon, according to police.

A man was injured after he was shot in a parking lot in Montgomery County, Maryland on Friday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened in the 12300 block of Featherwood Drive in White Oak according to police.

Police responded to multiple calls for the sound of shots fired at 4:32 p.m. Upon arrival, police located an 18-year-old man in a parking lot on Featherwood Drive suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives from the Montgomery County police say that the shooting does not appear to be random and that multiple shell casings were found in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting or identities of any suspects should contact the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

