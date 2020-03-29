Montgomery Co. closing part of Sligo Creek Pkwy for more recreation space during virus shutdown

Segments of Sligo Creek Parkway in Montgomery County, Maryland, will be closed to traffic to establish additional recreational space for residents.

Segments of Sligo Creek Parkway in Montgomery County, Maryland will be closed from April 3 to 5 in order to establish additional recreational space for residents to accommodate demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Montgomery Parks announced portions of the parkway from New Hampshire Avenue to Piney Branch Road will be cordoned off for people to use, in a Saturday news release.

“At a time when residents are eager for more outdoor recreational space and vehicular traffic is lower because of the effects of COVID-19, we want to expand access to our parks system in this densely populated area,” said Mike Riley, director of Montgomery Parks.

“Sunday closure of Sligo Creek Parkway has been incredibly popular for years, and by expanding the closure residents will have more space to walk, bike and be outdoors safely with their families,” Riley added. “We will monitor Parkway usage on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of April and then reassess these closures.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order banning gatherings of 10 or more people in public places will still apply to the impromptu recreational areas created by the road closures.

Park police will also put up digital signs alerting drivers and trail users of the changes.

