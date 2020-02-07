A parking garage fire in Montgomery County, Maryland, damaged several cars Friday night.

Guests at a waterfront shopping center in Montgomery County, Maryland, were in for shock when they got off the third floor of the parking garage.

A witness told WTOP that she saw an SUV halfway out of a spot in flames at a five-story garage in Rio Mall in Gaithersburg.

It was fully engulfed, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Several other vehicles were also on fire. Firefighters evacuated the building and quickly doused the fires.

Rio Mall, Parking Garage, Washingtonian Blvd, Gaithersburg, several vehicles damaged, fire on 3rd level of 5-sty parking garage, no injuries, significant damage, pic.twitter.com/DRfow60LI6 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 8, 2020

The vehicles had significant damages, and there were no reported injuries. The fire is under investigation.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report from Rio Mall in Montgomery County, Maryland.

