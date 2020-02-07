Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Several cars damaged in…

Several cars damaged in Montgomery County mall parking garage fire

Abigail Constantino

February 7, 2020, 9:51 PM

A fire damages several cars in a Montgomery County, Maryland, mall parking lot. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

Guests at a waterfront shopping center in Montgomery County, Maryland, were in for shock when they got off the third floor of the parking garage.

A witness told WTOP that she saw an SUV halfway out of a spot in flames at a five-story garage in Rio Mall in Gaithersburg.

It was fully engulfed, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Several other vehicles were also on fire. Firefighters evacuated the building and quickly doused the fires.

The vehicles had significant damages, and there were no reported injuries. The fire is under investigation.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report from Rio Mall in Montgomery County, Maryland.

