In separate cases, 2 Maryland high schoolers are accused of rape

A Montgomery Blair High School student was arrested Feb. 13. In a separate case, a Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School student was arrested on Feb. 19.

Two Montgomery County, Maryland, high schoolers are facing rape charges in separate cases.

In the first, 20-year-old Jonathan Jose Coreas-Salamanca is being held without bond on charges of sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense. Detectives believe he was in a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old girl from June through September.

The girl’s father alerted authorities after he found, on a phone, explicit photos as well as text and Facebook conversations that “described sexual acts his daughter had performed” on the suspect, according to charging documents.

Coreas-Salamanca, a Salvadoran national, bought that phone for the girl “for the purposes of arrange times to perform sexual acts,” prosecutors said.

Montgomery County police officers arrested him at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring — where he is a student — on Feb. 13.

In a statement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement told WTOP that a detainer has been lodged against Coreas-Salamanca, who they said is in the country illegally.

In a separate case, 19-year-old Ivan Reyes Lopez faces a charge of second-degree rape. Police confirm they arrested Lopez at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Feb. 19.

Additional details are not available at this time.

Maryland law requires schools to provide an education through the age of 21.

“There is absolutely no data suggesting that being a high school student at 19, 20 or 21 makes a person more or less likely to commit a crime,” said school district spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala. “Any suggestion otherwise is wrong and harmful to our students.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.