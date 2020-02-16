Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Driver pulled from vehicle…

Driver pulled from vehicle after tumbling off Montgomery Co. road

Matthew Delaney

February 16, 2020, 10:38 AM

laytonsvile crash
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue inspects the wreckage near Laytonsville Road and Rocky Road (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire & Rescue)

A driver was left with life-theatening injuries when they veered off the road and tumbled down an embankment near Laytonsville, Maryland, early on Sunday morning.

Units with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the intersection of Md. Route 108/Laytonsville Road and Rocky Road around 2 a.m. for a crash involving a single vehicle.

First responders had to free the driver from the wreckage, MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted. They were evaluated in critical condition and flown to a hospital by medevac helicopter.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation on Sunday morning.

Below is a map of the area:

