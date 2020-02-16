Driver pulled from vehicle after tumbling off Montgomery Co. road

A driver was seriously injured when they veered off the road and tumbled down an embankment near Laytonsville, Maryland, early on Sunday morning.

A driver was left with life-theatening injuries when they veered off the road and tumbled down an embankment near Laytonsville, Maryland, early on Sunday morning.

Units with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the intersection of Md. Route 108/Laytonsville Road and Rocky Road around 2 a.m. for a crash involving a single vehicle.

First responders had to free the driver from the wreckage, MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted. They were evaluated in critical condition and flown to a hospital by medevac helicopter.

(2/16) Just before 2a @mcfrs responded to Laytonsville Rd & Rocky Rd, single-vehicle collision, off road, down embankment, w/ entrapment, patient extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated & transported 1 adult Pri1 trauma, @MDSP Medevac assisted pic.twitter.com/dizFJvWorq — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 16, 2020

The cause of the crash was still under investigation on Sunday morning.

Below is a map of the area:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.