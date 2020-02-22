Damascus High School students students gain skills, offer deals at mini auto dealership

Damascus High School students offered the community some good deals on refurbished vehicles and computers on Saturday while gaining new skills in the process at an annual event put on by the Montgomery County Automotive Traders Foundation.

The students oversee a mini dealership where they invite the community to participate in a raffle for 23 vehicles. For David Lewis, a junior, it’s been a successful day out on the lot.

“We’ve had a pretty decent turnout, a lot of test driving and a lot of sign ups for the raffle,” Lewis said.

Lewis and his classmate, Angelo Coronado, said the day was a tough learning experience, but worth it.

“Some parts break down and we have to ask our teachers to help us out, but it’s simple as long as you know what to do and how to do it right,” Coronado said.

Jeffrey Copeland came out to the event to show his support and purchase a new vehicle, pointing out the good value he’s seen and how hard the students work.

“Comparing it to what’s on the internet, it looks like good purchase prices,” Copeland said.

Above all, Copeland said it’s about making sure the students follow their passion as they learn and are preparing for the future.

The money raised from all sales goes back into the program to help incoming students gain the same skills.

