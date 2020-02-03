Super Bowl coin flip honor for 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman from Bethesda

For most people, taking part in a Super Bowl coin toss would be a thrill of a lifetime — it's just the latest accomplishment from a Montgomery County, Maryland, military hero.

Back in 1967, before it was even dubbed Super Bowl I, retired Air Force Col. Charles McGee, of Bethesda, Maryland, was serving in Vietnam, after already fighting in Korea and as a Tuskegee Airman in World War II.

Now, during Super Bowl LIV, McGee took part in the ceremonial coin toss at midfield.

Over the course of a 30 year military career, McGee flew 409 fighter combat missions, more than any other U.S. serviceman.

He watched as the San Francisco 49ers won the toss.

McGee flew 136 combat missions in World War II, as part of the Tuskegee Airmen, the only African-American pilot squadron in the war.

When he turned 100, in December 2019, McGee told WTOP he attributed his longevity to “thinking positive and the good Lord’s many blessings.”

With a lifetime of service to his country, McGee downplayed his contributions: “We human beings are just one small aspect in a mighty grand world.”

Retired Tuskegee Airman Air Force Colonel Charles McGee spoke with WTOP’s Kristi King in December 2019, when he turned 100 years old:

