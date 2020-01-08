Montgomery County student wounded in stabbing on school soccer field

A Montgomery County student is recovering from a stabbing Tuesday that happened on a school soccer field in Silver Spring, Maryland.

A Montgomery County student is recovering from a stabbing Tuesday that happened on a school soccer field in Kensington, Maryland.

Police said the student, who was wounded with a pocket knife, is expected to fully recover.

The fight involved two groups of kids who planned to meet up on the soccer field adjacent to Newport Mill Middle School to fight, according to police.

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree assault as a juvenile. He has been released to his parents.

A statement that went out to parents from Montgomery County Public Schools referred to a “serious incident” between two students, one of whom was a Newport Mill Middle School student.

In the statement, the system said it is cooperating with the investigation. Anyone with details should call police at (301) 279-8000.

