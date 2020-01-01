Montgomery Co. looking to expand early education infrastructure this year

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich wants to increase the number and types of early education spaces available to county residents.

One Maryland county has its sites set on early childhood education in 2020.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is hoping the new year brings steady progress towards something they started last year — increasing the number and types of early education spaces available to county residents.

“Last year, we spent about $7 million. We added some seats. We worked with the school system to change part-day into full-day programs that exist today,” Elrich said.

This year, he said they are looking to find new sites for the expansion of early childhood programs as well as providers who could fill the new facilities.

“I can have money but if I don’t have places to put additional child care and if I don’t have providers who are able to expand into the spaces that become available, we’re not going to be able to expand child care,” Elrich said.

Elrich said a richer early education is vital for future success. Some of the county’s youngest students, however, are playing catch-up as soon as they walk into their kindergarten classroom.

“We know right now in Montgomery County, about half the population enters kindergarten two years behind,” Elrich said. “I just ask folks to grasp the concept of being five years old and being two years behind.”

He said kids who start behind, tend to stay behind. Likewise, if kids start even with their peers, they tend to stay even. Giving kids the right start, Elrich said, leads to lifelong benefits as far as college opportunities, better job opportunities and ultimately, a better life.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.