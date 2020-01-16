Man dead after stabbing in Takoma Park

A man was stabbed to death in Takoma Park, Maryland, Wednesday night, according to police.

The victim was discovered around 6 p.m. with a stab wound in a parking lot near the intersection of University Boulevard and New Hampshire Avenue, according to Takoma Park police.

He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police have opened a homicide investigation — and while they have yet to release the man’s identity — they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call 301-270-1100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may text a tip: Text to 847411. Type TPPDTIP at the beginning of your message. Type your message, including as much detail as possible, to ensure that your tip is thoroughly investigated.

