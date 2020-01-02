2 seriously injured after head-on collision in Montgomery County

Both drivers were trapped in their cars and had to be extricated by first responders before being transported to a hospital Wednesday.

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash Wednesday in Poolesville, Maryland.

The crash happened on Jerusalem Road around 3 p.m.

The two cars — one minivan and one sedan — were traveling in opposite directions before they collided head-on, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Both drivers were trapped in their cars and had to be extricated by first responders before being transported in an ambulance to a hospital. Both drivers were adults.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

At the time of the crash, Jerusalem Road was closed between Beallsville and Jonesville roads.

