2 seriously injured after head-on collision in Montgomery County

Marcus Lustig

January 1, 2020, 5:56 PM

First responders at a head-on crash in Poolesville, Maryland, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue via Twitter)

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash Wednesday in Poolesville, Maryland.

The crash happened on Jerusalem Road around 3 p.m.

The two cars — one minivan and one sedan — were traveling in opposite directions before they collided head-on, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Both drivers were trapped in their cars and had to be extricated by first responders before being transported in an ambulance to a hospital. Both drivers were adults.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

At the time of the crash, Jerusalem Road was closed between Beallsville and Jonesville roads.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

