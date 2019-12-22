Hiker injured after falling on Billy Goat Trail along Potomac River

A hiker was injured after she fell on rocks close to the Billy Goat A Trail along the Potomac River on Sunday.

The woman fell while on the trail around 12:30 p.m. and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue transferred her by boat to an area near Old Anglers Inn where she was treated for her injuries.

Officials say that she is expected to recover fairly quickly.

Montgomery County Spokesperson Pete Piringer said boats, ATVs, UTVs and a U.S. Park Police Helicopter were on the scene.

“Quite a few resources are deployed in cases like this,” Piringer said.

Update – Billy Goat Trail A @COcanalNPS IAO Purple Horse Beach, Potomac River, @mcfrs Rescuers @MCFRS_EMIHS converging on area & with patient in rough terrain, evaluating 1 Adult, NLT injuries from fall, @mcfrs Swift Water crews & USPark helecpotet w/ patient https://t.co/2VA2fLfn4g — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 22, 2019

A sign at the start of the difficult Billy Goat A Trail reads, “If you are tired, low on water, or unprepared for a very strenuous hike, please turn back.”

The Billy Goat trail is very popular among hikers, but it’s also where a lot injuries happen.

The terrain includes sharp drops, with trails along edges of rocks and jumps across open areas.

The Montgomery County rescue team has responded to almost 50 Great Fall hiking injuries in 2019 alone.

