Driver and dog injured in collision in Montgomery County

A driver and a dog have serious injuries after a two-car crash left them trapped inside their car in Montgomery County, Maryland.

A driver and a dog have serious injuries after a two-car crash left them trapped inside their car in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the driver and the dog had to be removed from the car after a T-bone crash along MacArthur Boulevard and Walhonding Road in Bethesda around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital in Friendship Heights.

Update – MacArthur Blvd, 2 car Tbone collision w/ 1 human trapped & 1,dog trapped. Both extricated. @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 1 Adult p1, K9 (dog passenger) Pri1 trauma to vet in friendship heights via @mcfrs RS741, some lanes BLOCKED pic.twitter.com/oK9CjBIHoc — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 2, 2019

The crash shut down both directions of MacArthur Boulevard between Walhonding Road and Maryland Avenue.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.