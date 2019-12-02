Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Driver and dog injured…

Driver and dog injured in collision in Montgomery County

Liz Anderson | @planetnoun

December 2, 2019, 10:52 PM

A driver and a dog have serious injuries after a two-car crash left them trapped inside their car in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the driver and the dog had to be removed from the car after a T-bone crash along MacArthur Boulevard and Walhonding Road in Bethesda around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital in Friendship Heights.

The crash shut down both directions of MacArthur Boulevard between Walhonding Road and Maryland Avenue.

