Damascus couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

A Maryland couple are dead in an apparent murder-suicide early Christmas morning, according to Montgomery County police.

Bruce Tucker, 84, and wife Deborah Tucker, 54, both of Damascus, Maryland, were pronounced dead on the scene by officers responding to a reported shooting just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Prior to officers responding to that call, 911 operators received a call from a family member who had just spoken to Bruce Tucker on the phone; in the call, Bruce Tucker stated that he had just shot his wife and was planning to shoot himself as well.

At approximately 7:52 a.m., officers arrived at the Tucker residence on the 28900 block of Kemptown Road, entering the house after multiple attempts to contact the residents.

Officers found the Tuckers suffering apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced both dead on the scene. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

