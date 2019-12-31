Search continues for dogs who ran away after crash on I-270 in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County community members have joined the search for two dogs that went missing after a crash along I-270 over the weekend.

Community members have joined the search for two dogs that went missing after a crash along Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, over the weekend, and a group that helps find missing animals is asking for more people to be on the lookout.

Brian Shelton, of North Carolina, was driving north on I-270 on Saturday night to visit his parents in New York with his two dogs, Ena and Caleb, when he was involved in a crash near the Comus Road overpass.

“When a bystander opened my door to check on me, my two dogs that were with me took off down the highway,” Shelton said.

Breaking the news to his son Kyle was hard.

“Telling him not only that I’d been in an accident, then telling him about the dogs being gone — the little pit bull Caleb is basically his dog. So, it was very difficult to tell him,” Shelton said.

After sharing his story online, a team from the Lost Animal Rescue Group got involved. They’ve since set up motion detectors, as well as traps with Shelton’s clothing as bait, in the woods nearby. They’re also using drones to try and find the missing pups.

“The support that has been shown, how amazing people are, it has blown us away. I feel pretty positive about it,” Shelton said.

There have been reports of sightings in the area.

If you do see the dogs, don’t chase after them, the Lost Animal Rescue Group said: Call (704) 936-6442 or (301) 651-7785, and let them know where you saw the dogs.

