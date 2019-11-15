VIDEO: Gas station fire closed part of Rockville Pike for hours

A section of Rockville Pike, in Rockville, Maryland, was closed after a two-alarm fire at a gas station sent smoke into the air that was visible for miles.

The Sunoco gas station on Hungerford Drive (Route 355) in Rockville caught fire around 10:15 a.m. Friday. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said that 85 firefighters responded in all, and that all workers at the station were evacuated and accounted for.

The road was closed between Montgomery College and downtown Rockville Town Center.

The fire was out as of about 11:40 a.m., and the road gradually reopened in the early afternoon.

It fully reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

The fire sent up plenty of smoke, as several people noted:

Part of Rockville Pike in Rockville, Maryland, were closed for nearly three hours after a two-alarm fire at a gas station sent smoke into the air that was visible for miles. (Courtesy Jim Lankering) This photo by Kensington Volunteer Fire Department Chief Thomas Jones shows the Rockville gas station fire Nov. 15, 2019. (Courtesy Thomas Jones) Rockville Pike is closed due to the gas station fire. (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer)

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report from Rockville.

