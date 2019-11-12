Police looking for suspect in sexual assault near Montgomery County lake

A woman was sexually assaulted after being pulled off a footpath into a wooded area in Gaithersburg, Maryland Saturday evening.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a wooded area near a Montgomery County, Maryland, lake.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Montgomery County and Gaithersburg police were called to Longdraft Road near Clopper Lake in Gaithersburg.

Police said the victim was on the footpath when the suspect pulled her into the woods and sexually assaulted her.

A witness who was on the same path as the victim heard her screams and went to help. The suspect then fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 30s. He is approximately 6 feet tall, with a large facial scar from his upper cheekbone to his mouth. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, black baseball cap, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the assault should contact Montgomery County’s Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

Below is a map of where the assault took place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.