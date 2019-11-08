Montgomery Co. police release sketch of suspect in Halloween sex assault

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released a sketch of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl on Halloween in Rockville.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released a sketch of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl on Halloween, and they’re looking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The girl was walking between apartment buildings in the 9700 block of Key West Avenue in Rockville at about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 when a man sexually assaulted her, police said in a news release Friday.

Police did not specify the girl’s age, only identifying her as a juvenile.

She said the man who assaulted her was black, between 18 to 21 years old and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black beanie cap, a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. She told police he spoke with an African accent.

Anyone who can identify the man or has information about the sexual assault is asked to call the police department’s Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.

Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 that leads to an arrest and/or indictment for this crime.

Below is a map showing where the sexual assault was reported:

