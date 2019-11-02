2 shot in Montgomery County home invasion

Two men, with their faces covered, entered the apartment and at least one suspect displayed a gun. There was a fight between the suspects and the victims, and the man and woman were shot.

A man and woman were shot in what police are investigating as a home invasion robbery in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened Monday just after 4 a.m. Police responded to a shooting at an apartment building on the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace in Chevy Chase.

Police found a man and a woman who were wounded from a gunshot. They were taken to hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Two men, with their faces covered, entered the apartment and one suspect displayed a gun, police said in a news release. There was a fight between the suspects and victims, followed by the man and woman being shot.

Police do not believe the incident is a random event. Anyone with information on what happened should call 240-773-5100.

Below is the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.