2 shot in Montgomery County home invasion

Abigail Constantino

November 18, 2019, 10:02 PM

A man and woman were shot in what police are investigating as a home invasion robbery in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened Monday just after 4 a.m. Police responded to a shooting at an apartment building on the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace in Chevy Chase.

Police found a man and a woman who were wounded from a gunshot. They were taken to hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Two men, with their faces covered, entered the apartment and one suspect displayed a gun, police said in a news release. There was a fight between the suspects and victims, followed by the man and woman being shot.

Police do not believe the incident is a random event. Anyone with information on what happened should call 240-773-5100.

Below is the area where it happened.

