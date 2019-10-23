Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Several injured after crash…

Several injured after crash with cyclist in Montgomery Co.

Alicia Abelson

October 23, 2019, 6:49 PM

At least five people are in the hospital Wednesday night after a crash involving at least two cars and a bicyclist in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Saul Road and Connecticut Avenue in Kensington. Some lanes in the area are blocked.

The cyclist was hit by one of the cars and pinned against a utility pole, Montgomery County Fire and EMS said.

Three of the people are in serious condition.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details. 

