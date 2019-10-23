Several injured after crash with cyclist in Montgomery Co.

The cyclist was hit by one of the cars and pinned against a utility pole, Montgomery County Fire and EMS said.

At least five people are in the hospital Wednesday night after a crash involving at least two cars and a bicyclist in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Saul Road and Connecticut Avenue in Kensington. Some lanes in the area are blocked.

Three of the people are in serious condition.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

