Man dead after domestic-related homicide in Montgomery Village

Anagha Srikanth

October 25, 2019, 7:56 AM

A man is dead after being shot in Maryland’s Montgomery Village late Thursday night.

It happened on the 10200 block of Wild Apple Circle just before 10 p.m.

Montgomery County police have a man with serious injuries in custody as a suspect.

Police are investigating the shooting as a domestic-related homicide.

Police are expected to release additional information later on Friday.

